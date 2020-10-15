Firefighter taster days go online

Firefighter taster day

Mid & West Wales Fire & Rescue Service says Covid-19 has prevented it from running its usual ‘Taster Days’.

"These days are in place to encourage more women to consider the role of a firefighter and, considering the current pandemic, we have decided to deliver these sessions in the form of a live webinar.," a spokesman said.

"We will provide some useful information about the role, the pay, the shift systems etc and a few of our female operational personnel will be on hand to share their experiences and give an insight into what they love most about their jobs."

The webinars are being held on October 23 at 3.30pm and October 24 at 10.30am.