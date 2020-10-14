Bill’s pride over his CBE honour

Jayne Griffiths from Llandrindod Wells received a MBE and Bill Higginson receives a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.
Jayne Griffiths has raised more than £100,000 for charity in four years. She has been awarded a MBE as Tesco’s Community Champion for serving the business and the local Powys area.
Thomas William Higginson (Bill), who was formally chairman and president of the British Association for Cricketers with Disabilities has been made a CBE for services to disability cricket.
Bill, who lives in Presteigne, was a professional cricketer who started his career at Marylebone Cricket Club, Lords Cricket Ground.
Bill, a former mayor and town councillor in Llandrindod Wells, said: “Our great grandchildren came around with a bottle of prosecco and its been wonderful.”
Other local honours recipients include singing coach from Llanfair Caereinion Elaine Buckland who was awarded an MBE in recognition of her devotion to her professional and voluntary work.
Also Lt Col (Rtd) Michael Hugh Ledston Lewis, from Brecon, who was the chairman and fundraiser at armed forces charity SSAFA Powys, who has been recognised with British Empire Medal for charitable services and Christopher Jones, also of Brecon, who was chief executive of Dwr Cymru Water.