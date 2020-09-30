Turfs back No Room for Racism campaign

It says one of its players was verbally abused a few years ago.

Players for Tregaron Turfs, current Aberystwyth District Cambrian Tyres League Champions are following the premier league's move to back the No Room for Racism initiative.

They say they are proud to show their backing towards combating racial abuse and discrimination in football, on and off the pitch.

Turfs Chairman and Seniors Coach Dilwyn Daniel said "We believe that this message needs to be seen in all standards of football, to help raise awareness and show support to the world wide problem that is racism.

"We ourselves have witnessed verbal racism towards one of our players a few years ago and it still shocks every one at the club to this day. We are a small club in Mid Wales but hopefully our small gesture of support, might pave the way to educate others and make it known that this issue is everywhere and we won’t stand quiet and do nothing".