Fire service's five year plan to reduce number of blazes

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service says its proactive approach to fire prevention will continue, with further plans to fully integrate its IT system to help reduce costs.

The service is consulting on the Service’s Strategic Aims and Improvement and Well-being Objectives for the next year as part of its Draft Corporate Plan 2021-2026.

Last year, there were 3,152 fire across the service’s area – the average during years was 4,156.

There were also 42 deaths or hospitalisations from fires, a figure the service says it wants to cut by 10 per cent.

Chief fire officer, Chris Davies said: “We are delighted to introduce our Corporate Plan 2021-2026, which sets out our vision for the future, which is to be a World Leader in Emergency Response and Community Safety.

Value

"We believe that we are extremely good value for money, however, there is no avoiding the fact that the financial climate we are currently operating in will continue to place additional pressures on the levels of service we provide, as we stretch our resources even further.

“We will therefore continue to play our part by seeking opportunities to identify cost effective solutions through on-going and open discussions with staff and the public, around how we can continue to make improvements and future efficiencies.”

Mr Davies said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had presented significant challenges for the Fire and Rescue Service.

“We continue to learn from the impact of the pandemic to ensure our operational response remains unaffected wherever possible,” he said.

“We want to continue developing these areas.”