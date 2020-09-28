Battle to save Rodney's Pillar continues

A day out taking in a climb to Rodney's Pillar just across the Powys border has been enjoyed by walkers and families who in other years might have ventured further afield.

Local residents have appreciated having the beautiful climb on their doorstep although the car park at the foot of the hill and the permissive paths were closed at the beginning of lockdown by the Criggion Estate, which owns the land, when it was forbidden to drive to exercise.

Our photographer Jamie Ricketts took these photos on a walk to the summit of Breidden Hill on his day off.

But a not for profit organisation set up to help care for the Grade 2 listed monument fears the pillar may not be around in future years.

The view from the top of Breidden Hill

The Save Rodney's Pillar charity says it is in desperate need of repairs, which could cost as much as £200,000.

With face-to-face fundraising halted when Britain locked down in March the group is urging people to go online to donate to the fundraising cause.

It says: "An outward bulge has formed on the side of the pillar, approximately a third of the way up, with vertical cracks and small holes forming. Without structural repairs, the pillar is in danger of falling down."

Advertising

People can donate by cheque or online via JustGiving – full details are on saverodneyspillar.org.uk/supportus

As well as fundraising, members are also investigating grants that could be applied for.

The monument dedicated to Admiral Sir George Rodney, known for his exploits in the American War of Independence, was built in 1782.