Wales' campaign to top the recycling table

It says that while Wales may be a small country, when it comes to recycling, to punches way above its weigh as the third best recycler in the world.

The council is backing the Wales-wide movement to make the country top of the leader board.

Cllr Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for waste and recycling, said: "Over the past decade, recycling in Powys has soared. We’re now recycling around 64 per cent of our waste, up from just 36.5 per cent in 2010. But if we’re to help Wales reach the coveted top slot we need to do even more.

“Recycling is now the norm in Powys and most of us recycle every week. We’re recycling our fruit and vegetable peelings, eggshells, tea bags and plate scrapings in our food caddies; recycling from every room in the home and recycling those tricky items such as empty aerosols.

“We should be proud of our recycling efforts, but we must keep up our good work. Let’s continue recycling everything we can from all around the home and help get Wales to number one.”

To learn more about the campaign visit walesrecycles.org.uk, look out for the ads on TV, on buses and billboards and social media across Wales or join the conversation using the hashtag #mightyrecyclers.