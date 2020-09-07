Body found in search for missing fisherman, 75

Dyfed-Powys Police said a body was recovered this morning along the River Dyfi near Machynlleth.

A 75-year-old man who was last seen fishing along the river on Friday evening was reported missing at about 10.30am the following morning.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "An extensive search was conducted over the weekend and police would like to thank all the agencies involved including the Mid and West Wales Fires and Rescue Service, H.M Coastguard, Aberdyfi Mountain Rescuse Team and members of the public.

"Sadly the body of a male was found this morning, Monday, September 7. He has not yet been formally identified. They family of the missing person has been advised."

On Sunday an Aberdyfi Search and Rescue spokesman said: "The Team were out on Saturday and Sunday helping in a multi-agency missing person search on the River Dyfi. The search involved police, fire and rescue service, coast guard and a Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA Wales) trailing team."