Care homes have discretion over visits warning

Mario Kreft MBE, the chair of Care Forum Wales, spoke out to set the record straight about the relaxation of the restrictions recently announced by the Welsh Government.

It was clear, he said, there was a great deal of misunderstanding and confusion around the issue.

While indoor visits were now permitted they would only be allowed at the discretion of the care homes who had the right to make the final decision, after taking into account a whole range of factors .

Protecting the health and safety of vulnerable residents and staff would always be the first and absolute priority of care homes in considering requests for indoor visits.

Mr Kreft said: “Quite rightly, care homes are taking an extremely cautious approach to any indoor visits.

“The lifting of the blanket restrictions by the Welsh Government does not give the green light to an open door policy for visitors. It is important to stress this is not an instruction to care homes to allow indoor visits.

“Every setting is different and each request will have to been considered individually with a rigorous risk assessment carried out.

“Over the last six months providers have come up with a whole host of innovative ways of reuniting residents with their families and friends, with outdoor visits and the use of technology which has been invaluable.

“When they happen, indoor visits are also likely to be staff intensive so they will be limited and visits that can be conducted outdoors will continue to be done there."

“Providers will continue to work hard to ensure that it is possible to stay in touch with loved ones because this is important in so many ways.

“Care homes across Wales and the wonderful staff who work in them have done a remarkable job in shielding social care and saving lives and this will remain as our number one priority.”