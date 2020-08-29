Structural report is ordered as council looks to buy ex-library

The council submitted a new bid for the West Street site before the Covid-19 pandemic and Powys County Council’s strategic asset board said it would consider it, as long as it is accompanied by a full business case.

Two previous offers for the old library from private bidders have been withdrawn at a late stage.

The town council has expressed an interest in the building previously but it has always been rejected by the county council.

Its plan is to use it to provide a council office, chamber and a youth-work base, with rooms available for rent for local groups.

In a recent update, town clerk Neil King told a meeting that local surveyor Neil Millward had been out to the site on behalf of the town council and they are now expecting a report from him.

Mr King said: “In principle, he said the building is ok but we will need to look at the full report in time. It will be interesting to see what it says and hopefully Councillor Michael Harding will be able to tell us what it means, if there is anything technical in it.”

Mr King said they have also put in an application to the Public Works Loan Board and they are working up a business plan with Knighton Mayor Councillor Nick Johns.

He said concern about over hanging trees and shrubs will be covered in the report.

Some Knighton residents have attended town council meetings attacking the town council’s plans to try and buy the old library.

They have said residents should be able to discuss the merits of the council buying the building at a public meeting, before any final decision is taken.