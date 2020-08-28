Trystan marks eighth birthday with hill walk fundraiser for Wales Air Ambulance

Kind-hearted Trystan Evans, from Ruthin, hoped to raise £100 for the Wales Air Ambulance and exceeded that target by raising £510.

He set himself the challenge to walk up Moel Famau, the highest hill within Clwydian Range, each day in the week leading to his birthday on August 18.

He completed his final walk on his birthday and celebrated on top of the hill with a cake.

Trystan was joined on the walks by his sisters Illiana and Steffi and their friends Olivia and Lily Thompson.

His parents Tim and Maria and other friends, including Natalie Beach, also took part in the fundraiser.

Trystan Evans was joined by family and friends on the walks

His proud mother, Maria, said: “The kids have been walking every day.

"It’s been hot and humid, but they were adamant they'd complete the challenge.

“The idea came about after we had been to Moel Famau with friends just to take a walk and we said that we could do with a challenge.

"We then chose to support the Wales Air Ambulance because it's a lifesaving service and it’s funded by us, the people.

“Trystan is very grateful for all the support he's had, the money raised is fantastic. We feel lost now as we have nothing to do."

The family marked his birthday by baking a cake and inviting friends to celebrate the occasion at the top of Moel Famau.

Trystan and the girls enjoyed the challenge and didn’t complain despite walking in different weather conditions, including wind and rain and 30 degrees heat.

Donations can still be made to Trystan’s fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maria-evans11