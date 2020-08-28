Money to help town centres available

Powys County Council says the Covid-19 crisis has had a significant impact on the lives and health of many Powys citizens, but it has also had severe economic consequences. The lockdown say many businesses close for a long time.

“As we start to return to a new normal, it is recognised that social distancing measures will need to be introduced in our town centres to support the reopening of all town centre businesses and encourage people to safely return to the high street with confidence,” Councillor James Evans, Cabinet Member for Economic Development said.

The grant is available for town councils, and regeneration groups to make applications that benefit groups of businesses.

Examples of eligible projects could be: Outdoor tables, chairs, and seating provision; Outdoor screening, bollards, planters; The establishment of parklets - using parking spaces and the provision of decking on which to construct timber structures so providing small covered areas offering some weather protection; Electricity supply and lighting to outdoor trading space.

All proposals would need to be delivered in accordance with current guidance on social distancing requirements and should not impede pedestrian traffic on pavements, pathways or public realm areas.

The deadline for applications is 30 November 2020 with details at growinpowys.com/transforming-towns.