Tourists invited to make sustainability pledge when visiting Wales

‘Addo – Make your Promise to Wales’ is an online pledge launched by Visit Wales in partnership with the tourism industry.

The initiative, which organisers say is the first of its kind in the UK, encourages visitors to sign their pledge to promise to help care and protect the people and places they visit.

People visiting Powys will be encouraged to visit responsibly, supporting local businesses and communities by planning ahead, avoiding overcrowding, shopping locally and caring for the environment around them.

Visitors will be encouraged to sign the pledge digitally and to share their commitment and experiences online.

The three key messages ("caring for each other, caring for the epic land and caring for our communities") aims to help people understand what they need to do to keep themselves and others safe when visiting Powys.

'It is the little things that make a big difference'

‘Addo’ will feature across Visit Wales’ digital and PR campaigns to reach a wide range of visitors. Visit Wales are also working closely with the industry and communities within Wales to communicate the pledge on a local level, including providing support through a business toolkit and assets for people to share on digital platforms.

Businesses and attractions have been busy preparing to reopen by putting safety measures in place and gaining their ‘Good to Go’ official UK Covid-19 standard as well as signing up to the Visit Wales ‘Addo’ pledge.

Jessie Barstow of Fforest Fields, a family-run caravan and camping site in Builth Wells, said: "We are proud to support this pledge as it echoes so much of what we ask of our visitors regardless. It is indeed the little things that make a big difference; for us, our visitors and our local community.

"It sets a blueprint for what all visitors to Wales should understand is part of the deal when coming to stay here. It doesn’t preach, patronise or lay blame, but instead encourages us all to work together.”

To see the full pledge, visit visitwales.com/promise.