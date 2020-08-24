Stay safe, businesses are warned

The county council says it won't hesitate to issue improvement and closure notices if premises do not comply.

New laws now state that businesses operating in sectors where there is a higher risk of spreading coronavirus, including pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, must ask for their customers’ contact details for contact tracing purposes which will help stop the spread of the virus.

Certain businesses are expected to record a full name, telephone number and the date and time of a customer visit, and retain this information securely for 21 days.

Councillor James Evans, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing and Regulatory Services, said: “It’s great to see so many businesses back up and running again, but we must keep the safety of staff and customers at the forefront of our minds.

“On the whole Powys businesses have made a huge effort to keep customers safe and I want to personally thank them for their cooperation.

“With that being said, we are receiving reports of non-compliant premises and the council will not hesitate to use its enforcement powers to issue improvement and closure notices if the situation requires.

“Our Trading Standards Team are working closely with the Police and other partner organisations at this time and are closely monitoring compliance in Powys.

“Overcrowded premises pose a big risk to public health and this is simply unacceptable. We are urging businesses to be vigilant, to maintain social distancing, and to record the details of customers so that we can move forward and overcome this virus.

“The council is here to help, so if businesses need assistance or are unsure of what guidance applies to them please check the website and get in touch.”