Ellen kicking up a storm

Aberdyfi lifeboat team pleaded with people not to go into the sea.

Gusts of up to 70 miles an hour were recorded during the day after 24 hours of increasing stormy conditions.

There were delays and cancellations on trains due to the wind with lines between Barmouth and Tywyn blocked during the morning but Transport for Wales said services were running as normal by Friday afternoon.

Flood warning are in force and coastal campsites and caravan parks are among those warned to be on their guard.

The flood warning are for the mid Wales coast including Aberystwth and Pembrokeshire while flood alerts include Anglesey.

Linda Arthan from St Martins is holidaying in Tywyn in mid Wales.

She said: It really is wild out there. There were some kite surfers that tried to get onto the water but the wind and waves were just too fierce."

A spokesman for Aberdyfi lifeboat said: "Please don't take unnecessary risks during this period of very stormy weather. Stay well away from breaking waves and admire the stormy conditions from a safe vantage point.

"Remember, one cubic metre of water weights a tonne - waves that are several metres high and which are also carrying boulders and sand, are capable of doing an awful lot of damage. These are not conditions for being in or close to the water - please stay safe and keep a watchful eye on children at all times."