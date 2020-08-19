Teachers praised for predicted grades work

The Member of the Welsh Parliament for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, has welcomed the Welsh Government's change of policy and announcement that teacher-predicted grades are now to be applied to A-Level and GCSE results in Wales.

Mr George said that Since A Level results day last week, students, parents and teachers from across Montgomeryshire have been deeply frustrated with the Welsh Government's refusal to apply teacher-predicted grades.

Commenting, Mr George said:

"In spite of the assurances from Qualifications Wales the WJEC, and the Welsh Government, it was clear that the system used to award grades this year had delivered many thousands of grossly unfair results which had a huge impact on the future of young people, and an adverse impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

"I welcome the announcement that all students are now to be awarded their centre assessed grades for their A level, AS, GCSE, Skills Challenge Certificate and Welsh Baccalaureate. Given the extraordinary circumstances this year, it was the only fair thing to do."

"This has been an exceptional time, and this news will come as a very welcome relief for the thousands of A Level students who last week were looking at grades lower than they were predicted to receive. It will also be a relief to pupils expecting results this week as well as an acknowledgement of quite how much effort teachers put into this."