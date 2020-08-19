More than £10m lost to economy due to loss of major motorsport event

The Wales Rally GB organisers have said that now the final figures from last year's event have been verified they can fully judge the extent of the loss, which runs to nearly £10m.

The event, the UK’s annual round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), takes in stages across Wales, including Mid Wales.

Since moving to a new home in North Wales in 2013, the rally has also raised more than £250,000 for local charities and good causes.

Hugh Chambers,Chief Executive of Motorsport UK, organiser of Wales Rally GB, said that the event plays a huge part for businesses across Wales.

He said: “Last year’s world championship rally was a huge success on so many different levels. These cars are the fastest the sport has ever seen and, thus, in themselves an enormous attraction. This appeal, in turn, creates huge interest and substantial economic activity throughout Mid and North Wales.

"Whether it's hoteliers, shop keepers, garage owners or the many local business that play a vital part in the successful staging of a world championship event, there are so many winners when the WRC entertains in north Wales. Wales, too, is a big winner with its many attractions showcased to audiences around the world.”

It is uncertain whether the event will take place next year, but Mr Chambers said they are optimistic.

He said: “A number of factors will determine next year’s WRC calendar but, for all the positive reasons outlined in these audited figures, both Motorsport UK and the Welsh Government, our principal funding partner, are optimistic that we will see the WRC back in the Welsh forests in 2021.

“This major event has a enormous economic benefit and drives people’s livelihoods. Its presence will not only generate a lot of excitement but will also play a significant role in the country’s post-pandemic recovery.”