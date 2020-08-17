Bicycle museum reopens

Those who run the museum from the impressive Automobile Palace, Llandrindod Wells, said they have worked hard to ensure that social distancing and sanitising measures are all in place.

The museum is now open, 10am-4pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with an additional opening day of 10am-2pm on Saturdays in August and September

Children of school age emjoy free admission with a paying adult - one child for each adult.

Freda Davies the curator said: "We have a very wide range of cycles and cycle history items to see. You will be amazed at what is hiding behind the Automobile Palace doors.

"It is a pity the museum doesn't have a frontage window to the building as people do not realise just what we have on display."

The events that are usually held at the museum, including the popular Victorian Festival, all had to be cancelled.

For further details about the charity , please see cyclemuseum.org.uk or ring the museum 01597 825531 on an open day.