Coronavirus: Two more deaths north east of Wales

Public Health Wales said today that the deaths had been in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area.

It brings the total number of people who have died with the virus in Wales to 1,589.

While the number of deaths within the principality are low Wrexham has become one of the UK's hot spots for Covid19 cases in Wales.

In the last two weeks 23 out of 24 Covid-19 deaths have been in the Betsi Cadwaladr area of north Wales.

On Sunday, 18 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by public heath Wales - 10 of them in north Wales - meaning 17,561 people have now tested positive for the virus.

When compared to the proportion of the population, Wrexham has 1,016.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Figures show there has been a decline in the last fortnight.