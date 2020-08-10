Warning as couple rescued from mountain in the dark

The Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team say the couple, from London, got lost on the mountain yesterday evening.

They were lightly equipped for a day on the mountain, and were unable to provide call-out coordinators with information about their location or their starting point.

The pair were uninjured, but having run out of food and water, were complaining of cold and fatigue with the woman feeling faint.

Rescuers were able to fall back on the PhoneFind smartphone protocol for location information. They were located and encouraged to keep walking down as team members made there way up to meet them.

Team volunteer Graham O'Hanlon was part of the rescue operation and said the couple was provided with food, water and warm clothing.

"Other team volunteers were put on standby in case a stretcher carry was required, but the pair were able to walk off the hill under their own steam. Everyone was safely off the hill shortly before midnight," he said.

"On a hot, clear, sunny day such as we enjoyed on Saturday, it can be tempting to cut back on carried equipment, such as maps, torches, extra clothing, food and water, in order to save weight. However, emergency equipment and supplies are exactly that: there for when things do not go according to plan and you are out longer or later than intended. Simple preparations can make a huge difference to the outcome when things go wrong.

"There are some great ideas about making your day in the mountains a safer and more enjoyable experience at adventuresmart.uk"