Emergency services called to early morning crash
Emergency services were called to an early morning crash near Llansantffraid in mid Wales today.
The accident happened at 4.28am on the B4393 near the village.
Firefighters from both Mid and West Wales fire service and an Oswestry crew from Shropshire went to the scene.
The rescue operation was under control just after 6am.
It is not known whether anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.
