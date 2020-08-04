Menu

Advertising

Emergency services called to early morning crash

By Sue Austin | Mid Wales | News | Published:

Emergency services were called to an early morning crash near Llansantffraid in mid Wales today.

Firefighters at mid Wales crash

The accident happened at 4.28am on the B4393 near the village.

Firefighters from both Mid and West Wales fire service and an Oswestry crew from Shropshire went to the scene.

The rescue operation was under control just after 6am.

It is not known whether anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.

Mid Wales Local Hubs News Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News