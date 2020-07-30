Clocks, china and paintings to go under the hammer

The treasure trove of collectables was amassed by the late Peter English, a partner of Morris, Marshall and Poole, as well as a Magistrate and former High Sheriff of Powys.

It comprises the entire contents of Dolforgan Gardens in Kerry, Powys, on the instructions of Elaine English. The sale will take place online and an open day will be held at Welshpool Livestock Sales, Buttington Cross, to view the collection.

The auction will include antique clocks made in Llanidloes and Welshpool, antique reference books, china, watercolours by Terrence Lambert, and a signed Tunnicliffe print.

“It’s very rare to see such a collection come up for auction together like this,” said Tony Evans, a Partner at Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd who are undertaking the auction.

“Mr English collected a large number of very genuine and often local items of furniture and contents acquired over many years running the company’s antique auctions.

“There are a number of items of particular interest including some attractive Long case clocks from local makers Davies Llanidloes and Mathews Welshpool.

“There are several items of good quality and very well-maintained furniture which would grace any house, and a large collection of silver some of unusual marks including Georgian spoon marked Inverness.

“The collection also includes a large quantity of books including a complete run of the Montgomeryshire collections and antique reference books. Worcester, Moorcroft, Minton, Masons and Doulton china items are listed, along with oils, watercolours by Terence Lambert and Jenny Jones, a Tunnicliffe signed print and general household ornaments again some of local interest.”

The auction will take place as an online timed auction between Tuesday, August 4 and Wednesday, August 12 closing at 8pm.

All lots can be viewed and bid on via the www.the-saleroom.com. Commission bids can be left on all lots with the auctioneers. A viewing day will be held at Welshpool Livestock Market, Buttington Cross, on Friday, August 7 between 12noon and 7pm.