Woman 'lucky to be alive' after 60ft fall on holiday in Ibiza

Coral Skipp, from Llansilin near Oswestry, was on holiday in Ibiza with her fiancé last week and the horror accident happened when the couple was asleep on their last night before heading home.

They were staying with friends at the Fun Vistamar hotel in the village of es Canar, the BBC reported.

John Lloyd woke early last Friday morning to find his fiancée missing, and when he looked out over the balcony he saw a pair of legs on a roof two storeys below.

He shouted to her, she stirred and fell another 25ft. The emergency services took her to hospital where she was found to have a fractured spine, broken leg and broken hip.

The couple would have flown home that day, but the bride-to-be mother-of-three is now bed-bound at Hospital Can Misses on the island. She has been warned she may face up to 16 weeks in hospital.

In an interview with the BBC, Ms Skipp, 47, said: "The last thing I can remember was going to bed about midnight – the next thing I'm waking up the following afternoon in a hospital bed in absolute agony.

"I've suffered from night terrors since I was a child and I can only think it happened after having a severe nightmare.

"I'm not sure how I survived, I feel lucky to be alive – it's a minor miracle.

"But now comes the rehabilitation as I want to be able to walk down the aisle when I get married next summer."

'It's not going to be an easy recovery'

Ms Skipp works as a support worker at Derwen College in Gobowen. The couple have been together for 16 years and will marry at a barn near their rural home next August.

Mr Lloyd, 50, said the doctors and nurses had been "fantastic", and thanked their friends James and Netty Pope who have raised more than £4,500 to help the couple.

"It's not going to be an easy recovery," Mr Lloyd told the BBC.

"I'm trying to be strong for Coral but there are moments when I'm on my own, you shed a tear and think what might have been.

"But the support we've had from friends and family has been overwhelming.

"We don't know how long we're going to be here, so money is going to come in handy. There's no work for us out here, so any money that is raised will prove to be a massive help."