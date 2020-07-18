Former BBC Wales presenter admits sex offences against children and adults in locations including Shropshire

Ben Thomas, from Coed Onn Road in Flint, pleaded guilty this week to offences including sexual activity with a child, sexual assaults, indecent assaults, voyeurism and making indecent videos of children.

Thomas, 44, previously worked as a reporter on the Welsh language programme Ffeil, and on Wales Today.

He also spent time as a preacher in London before returning to Wales to become pastor of the Criccieth Family Church in Gwynedd. He left that post in 2019.

He committed the crimes in Shropshire, north Wales, London and Romania over a span of 30 years, Mold Crown Court heard.

He will be sentenced on August 18.

A statement from Criccieth Family Church said: "Our former pastor Ben Thomas was convicted of serious sexual offences committed over many years. His arrest last September came as a complete shock to the church, the community in Criccieth and beyond.

"Ben came highly recommended to this church and his safeguarding checks were satisfactorily completed during his time with us. We are now devastated by the revelation of such sin and grieve over the pain caused to the innocent victims, the betrayal and deception.

"Ben’s resignation was offered and accepted immediately after his arrest but as a church we had little information. We are committed where possible, to being open and transparent with our partners and the wider community but have had to respect that the authorities have been conducting a serious and sensitive investigation.

"The church has been thankful for the concern and understanding we have been shown by our neighbours in Criccieth, who themselves are struggling with their own understandable sense of grief, confusion or even anger at the crimes and deception.

"Foremost in our prayers now are the victims and their families. We are also seeking to support the wider church family and partners as we all come to terms with this news."