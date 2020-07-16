Volunteers wanted to speak to isolated elderly in Powys

There are appeals in Welsh and English for volunteers to come forward and help the Connected Generation project, involving the Royal Voluntary Service, Age Cymru Powys, Credu, Citizens Advice Powys and Accessibility Powys.

Those offering companionship can provide low level emotional support and companionship for isolated and lonely older people.

To learn about volunteering as a companion, contact Hayley Beavan by ringing 07468 716180 from Monday to Thursday, or emailing hayley.beavan@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

Alternatively, if you feel that an older person you know might benefit from being in contact with a community companion, call Credu on 01597 823800 or email infor@credu.cymru.