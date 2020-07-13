Man named after body found near Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The 33-year-old optician had lived in Ffordd y Berllan, Towyn, near Abergele.

At the opening of his inquest in Ruthin, John Gittins, coroner for north Wales east and central, said that on the morning of June 29 suspicions were aroused when Mr Collins' unattended car was seen nearby with a phone in it.

Shortly afterwards Mr Collins’ body was found at the foot of the iconic structure, near Trevor.

The provisional cause of death was given by pathologist Dr Mark Atkinson as chest and abdomen trauma.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Need help?

Help and advice for those having a mental health crisis is available from a number of agencies in Shropshire.

Samaritans - 116 123 or samaritans.org

Advertising

Shropshire Mind - 01743 368647 or shropshiremind.org

Telford Mind - 07434 869248 or telford-mind.co.uk

Access Service for Adult Mental Health - 03001 240365

Every Mind Matters - nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters