Officer joins police team to fight rural crime

PCSO Miranda Whateley has joined Dyfed-Powys Police's Powys Rural Crime Team to investigate incidents, support communities and educate people about rural issues.

She joins PC Charlie Jones and PCSO Gary Gwilt on the Powys team, which was launched in September 2018.

PCSO Whateley, who has 12 years of experience with Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “I enjoy being out and about in the community, and I think it is really important that people living in rural areas have a familiar face to deal with their unique issues and challenges.

“The team has built a fantastic level of trust with farmers, which is so important as farming can be a very lonely occupation, with many people feeling isolated and not knowing where to turn for help.

“Once the current restrictions ease, I’m looking forward to meeting local farmers at our many Powys livestock markets to introduce myself

“I also hope to help communicate the importance of looking after our beautiful countryside in Powys to people visiting the area.”

Since commencement, the team has covered the whole of Powys, from Llanymynech to Ystradgynlais, dealing with issues ranging from sheep worrying and livestock thefts, to offering crime prevention advice and support.

To assist the team in getting around rural Powys, they have been provided with two 4x4 Ford Ranger trucks, which will allow them to get off the beaten track.