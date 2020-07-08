Call for stamp duty relief in Wales

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced stamp duty would be cut until March 31 next year, with people buying properties under £500,000 not having to pay the tax.

Wales was not included, as it has its own Land Transaction Tax on homes starting at £180,000.

A Shropshire and Mid Wales estate agent believes the Welsh Government should offer a similar scheme.

Andrew Turner, partner at Morris, Marshall and Poole, said: “We welcome the chancellor’s announcement today which will affect properties in England. We have already seen a rise in viewings and interest in properties from our Oswestry office in Shropshire. This will help many people who are considering buying a property and should stimulate the local market following the effects of the coronavirus situation.

“However, we would now urge the Welsh Government to follow this lead and offer the property market a boost in Wales. We need some additional stimulus to help the sector. Since restrictions on property viewings and sales were lifted we have seen an increase in viewings and completions, which is good news. However, additional incentives would produce more confidence in buyers proceeding with sales.”