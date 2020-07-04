Welsh heritage sites to reopen

Welsh heritage body Cadw has announced the reopening of 105 unstaffed historic sites across Wales, including Dolforwyn Castle at Abermule, Montgomery Castle and Bryntail lead mine in Llanidloes.

Other unstaffed monuments in Cadw’s care will re-open later this summer, once site maintenance and new safety measures are complete.

But Cadw is urging people not to travel long distances, and to only visit sites close to where they live. Barbecues and the consumption of alcohol are prohibited at all the sites.

Cadw is also preparing to re-open most of its staffed castles, abbeys and historic houses later in the summer, with new guidelines and restrictions on visitor numbers.

Deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “Cadw’s unstaffed heritage sites range from magnificent castles built by Welsh princes to historic chapels and even Neolithic tombs, some over 5,500 years old.

“We’re delighted to be able to start removing public access restrictions to selected unstaffed sites, particularly for the benefit of local communities who often use these spaces for wellbeing and exercise."