Bridge near Shropshire/Powys border to be closed for six weeks for repairs

Aylesford Bridge, which carries the B4386 between Marton and Woodmoor, will be closed from July 6 for "essential" repair works, Shropshire Council said.

When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via Chirbury and the A490. Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the work, which is being undertaken by the council’s term maintenance contractor, Kier, and supervised by the council’s term consultant, WSP.

Steve Davenport, the council's cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible.”

Heather Kidd, county councillor for Chirbury, said: “This is essential work, with the side of the bridge being removed.”