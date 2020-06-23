Emily's skydive challenge raises over £2,000

Emily Bleakley, 16, of Powys, knows all about looking after loved ones after caring for her mother Sarah, who has since died, and her brother who is autistic.

Despite having responsibilities she decided to take part in a sponsored skydive to raise money and raise awareness about being a young carer.

The Newtown High School pupil, who supported by the Credu Connecting Carers initiative, so far raised £2,280 for her efforts.

Emily says: "I'm proud to call myself a young carer. I have cared for my mom and my tounger brother Jack who has autism.

"Unfortunately my Mom died from terminal cancer last year.

"This has had an enormous impact on my whole family as I'm sure you can appreciate. I wanted to do this crazy skydive in memory of her and to continue her legacy of helping others."

Despite her initial flight and jump being cancelled due to Storm Ciara, she was able to travel to an airfield in Swansea for the skydive which was held on March 14 ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.

Kevin Holcroft, of Credu, stated: "Emily also sits alongside heads of services on Powys Carers Steering group representing young carers.

Advertising

"She is an incredibly calm, collected powerful voice and unwavering in her commitment to promoting the interest of all young carers.

"We would like to take this opportunity to offer Emily our most sincere ‘thank you’ for all that she is doing.

"We are in awe and cannot wait to celebrate with her when ‘lock down’ is over."

Credu Connecting Carers initiative has been celebrating children and young adults who having caring roles as part of its celebration of carers this month.

Advertising

The body supports those who look after a family member or loved one with a health condition or disability.

It works with young carers, parent carers and older carers whom it said made selfless sacrifices daily, often putting their own health at risk.

We have a team of passionate and dedicated Outreach Workers across the county

who work with Young and Adult Carers to help them live their best lives.

Credu covers the entire county and is funded by Powys County Council, Powys teaching Health Board, donors and other partners.