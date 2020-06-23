Call made for Powys council car parks to be free

Non-essential shops have reopened in Wales subject to social distancing rules, and Welsh Lib Dem Green Group leader Councillor James Gibson-Watt has called on Powys County Council's cabinet member for highways to make parking free to help revive market towns.

“The council is running a co-ordinated ‘buy local’ campaign and we strongly support that initiative," said Councillor Gibson-Watt.

"Our market towns were struggling badly before the Covid-19 pandemic struck and now they need all the help they can get to put them back on their feet.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"Traffic and on-street parking restrictions are going to be needed to ensure people can walk around our town centres observing social distancing to stay safe, which means people will have to use the car parks to visit and shop, even if they are only staying for very short periods.

"It would be a big boost to the retail and commercial businesses in town centres for there to be free parking during this period of revival and I hope the cabinet can support our request.”