Ex-BBC presenter appears in court over sexual offences committed in Shropshire

Ex-church minister Ben Thomas, 44, from Coed Onn Road, Flint, was accused of sex assaults, voyeurism and child porn offences.

The former presenter for the Welsh language version of Newsround spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Magistrates at Llandudno conditionally bailed him to appear before Mold Crown Court on July 17.

The offences are alleged to have happened in North Wales, Shropshire, London, and Romania.

Thomas was a preacher at Criccieth family church in Gwynedd. Some allegations date back to 1990. Others were last year.