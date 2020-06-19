Menu

Advertising

Ex-BBC presenter appears in court over sexual offences committed in Shropshire

By Nick Humphreys | Mid Wales | News | Published:

A former BBC presenter has appeared in court facing 40 sexual offence charges against adults and children including some committed in Shropshire.

Ben Thomas's next hearing will be at Mold Crown Court

Ex-church minister Ben Thomas, 44, from Coed Onn Road, Flint, was accused of sex assaults, voyeurism and child porn offences.

The former presenter for the Welsh language version of Newsround spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Magistrates at Llandudno conditionally bailed him to appear before Mold Crown Court on July 17.

The offences are alleged to have happened in North Wales, Shropshire, London, and Romania.

Thomas was a preacher at Criccieth family church in Gwynedd. Some allegations date back to 1990. Others were last year.

Mid Wales Local Hubs News Crime Bridgnorth North Shropshire Oswestry Shrewsbury South Shropshire Telford
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News