George Floyd killing was 'over the top, brutal and totally unnecessary', says police boss

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones made the comment after Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck.

His death has sparked widespread protests across the US.

Mr Jones said: “I utterly condemn the violence that let to the death of George Floyd.

“I was sickened when I saw the footage for the first time. I thought that kneeling and putting all his weight on George Floyd’s neck was over the top, brutal and totally unnecessary. I was shocked when I saw them using so much force.

“There were three police officers there are the time and Mr Floyd did not appear to be resisting.

“As a former police officer, I felt ashamed. What happened in Minneapolis have given a bad name to the police service right across the world.

“Donald Trump’s response has been equally reprehensible. He is using this tragedy for political purposes to appeal to his white supremacist base

“He is deliberately inflaming an already volatile situation and that is unforgivable.”