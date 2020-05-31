Iolo Williams blasts lockdown litterers

Naturalist Iolo Williams, who lives near Powys, was running along the Montgomery Canal on Saturday evening and was dismayed to see the amount of rubbish.

He collected and dumped much of it in a bin at the end of the canal but took to Twitter to share his anger.

"It's a lovely evening here in Mid Wales and I thought I'd go for a run along the Montgomery Canal as I do as often as I can.

"You can tell lockdown is coming to an end.

"This is not acceptable. For those of you who are hard of understanding, take your litter home.

"This really gets my goat. Once more, take your litter home."

Mr Williams has presented dozens of nature and wildlife television series.