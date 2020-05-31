Menu

Advertising

Iolo Williams blasts lockdown litterers

By Rob Smith | Mid Wales | News | Published:

A television personality has blasted litterers who have scattered plastic waste along a Welsh canal.

Iolo Williams with some of the litter he collected along the canal in Montgomery

Naturalist Iolo Williams, who lives near Powys, was running along the Montgomery Canal on Saturday evening and was dismayed to see the amount of rubbish.

He collected and dumped much of it in a bin at the end of the canal but took to Twitter to share his anger.

"It's a lovely evening here in Mid Wales and I thought I'd go for a run along the Montgomery Canal as I do as often as I can.

"You can tell lockdown is coming to an end.

"This is not acceptable. For those of you who are hard of understanding, take your litter home.

"This really gets my goat. Once more, take your litter home."

Mr Williams has presented dozens of nature and wildlife television series.

Mid Wales Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health Environment
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News