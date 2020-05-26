Crews tackle out of control bonfire and house fire

At around 4.11pm on Monday, crews from Montgomery and Welshpool, along with a crew from Bishop's Castle, were called out to a property fire in Churchstoke, Montgomery.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "The fire was located on the first floor of the property and extinguished by crews using four breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

"All persons were accounted for. The fire originated from a toaster. The fire service left the incident at 05:36pm."

Around the same time on Monday, about 4.16pm, another fire was reported in Priest Weston, Montgomery, as a fire in the open. A fire appliance including the incident support unit was mobilised from Minsterley.

Crews dealt with an out of control bonfire which had spread to around 10m of hedgerow and roughly 20m by 20m of hillside. They left the scene just after 6pm that day.