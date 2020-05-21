Montgomery man celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown

Cyril Hughes reached his milestone centenary birthday last week.

Mr Hughes, who worked as a forester for Powis Estates and now enjoys retirement with his wife in Mortimer Road, was treated to a surprise cake baked by neighbours.

Unable to have a party, or even a small get-together with friends and relatives, the couple enjoyed the cake in the sunshine outside their home, receiving good wishes and celebratory cheers from neighbours at a safe distance.

Others sent well wishes via social media, many of which included tributes to his skills as a gardener.

Sue Blower, the Montgomery town crier, who is one of Cyril's neighbours, also wrote a personal ‘cry’ which she delivered to him with neighbours looking on from a distance.

The cry, a video of which has been uploaded on YouTube, paid tribute to Mr Hughes’ years of work, and spoke of how he and Margaret met, 71 years ago, at a fair in Llanidloes. Sue concluded with congratulations and good wishes to Mr Hughes.