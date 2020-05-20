Montgomery firm hands out dozens of free pizzas

Kate and Stu Richards of mobile pizza business Nomadic Appetite made the gesture last week, replacing their usual Friday collection service with an evening of making free pizza for people who are self-isolating or shielding because of age, illness or other circumstances.

The pair have been serving their takeaway pizzas to Montgomery folk on Friday and Saturday nights and have received a positive reception in the town.

Kate and Stu were determined to give something back to the community by providing free pizzas to as many elderly and vulnerable people in and around Montgomery as they could manage.

Kate said: "It was just a small token from us to those who can’t get out for whatever reason at the moment."

Hot pizzas were collected and delivered to homes by a band of Montgomery volunteers and Kate added: "We would like to say a huge thank you to the volunteers for all their amazing help on Friday evening in delivering 67 free pizzas for us.

"It was a brilliant effort from everyone and from the feedback we’ve had it sounds like everyone enjoyed their pizzas."

Some of those who enjoyed the pizza have not left their homes in nine weeks.

Recipients and relatives thanked the couple for their generosity.

Paulene Jones, who normally runs a luncheon club for older citizens, said: “I just want, on behalf of us self-isolating oldies, to send you our grateful thanks for the free pizzas you supplied us with on Friday.

"This was a wonderful gesture and a real treat. The volunteer team delivered as promised and it all went perfectly. Many, many thanks.”

Nomadic Appetite source their ingredients locally wherever possible. They will be continuing to sell pizzas throughout the lockdown via their order and safe collection service from the Cottage car park, thanks to Monty's Brewery.

To order a pizza and book a collection slot, telephone 07973 796068.