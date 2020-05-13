Mother of three appointed as Powys's new High Sheriff

Rhian Duggan, from Crossgates, was recently inducted in a very low key meeting in the sole presence of Justice of the Peace Gareth Price, because of coronavirus restrictions.

The declaration should have taken place at Holy Trinity Church, in Llandrindod Wells, before an audience of family, friends and representatives from volunteer and charity groups, together with the Lord Lieutenant of Powys and a High Court Judge.

In order to make up for this disappointment it is hoped that a celebratory event can be held later in her year when conditions allow.

Rhian was born in Radnorshire and has lived in the county all her life. She is married to John and has three children and six grandchildren.

She believes that she was nominated for this position because of a lifetime of involvement in her local community.

There have been High Sheriffs for at least a thousand years and at that time their powers were extensive, they even judged cases in monthly courts and collected taxes on behalf of the monarch.

The modern day High Sheriff is an independent non-political royal appointment for a single year and there are 55 High Sheriffs serving the counties of England and Wales at any one time.

The role involves providing support to the justices system and emergency services and taking an active part in supporting and promoting voluntary organisations within their county.

It is usual to either raise funds for charitable organisations or have a topic that you wish to concentrate on during your year.

Rhian’s charities for the year will be the Bracken Trust, a local cancer charity which provides information, advice, support, counselling and complimentary therapies to those in need and empowers patients, and their families, to live with, through and beyond cancer. The second is the DPJ Foundation which reaches out to those suffering from mental health issues in rural communities, especially men in agriculture. Both do much good work in Powys.

The current situation makes it impossible to get out and about in the normal way but when lockdown is eased the High Sheriff will be in contact with voluntary groups and organisations to arrange a visit. In the meantime feel free to contact her on 0779 682 7594 or email rhiand.hspowys@gmail.com

The High Sheriff said she would like to publicly thank the emergency services, key workers and vital organisations in Powys, as well as individuals in the county, who are going the extra mile at this very difficult time in our history.