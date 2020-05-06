Advertising
Motorist pays penalty after trip from Herefordshire to Mid Wales to buy motorbike
A motorist has paid the penalty after breaching lockdown restrictions by travelling from Herefordshire to Montgomeryshire to buy a motorbike.
Police advised people to think before they travel and consider whether their journey is in fact essential, after the individual was caught.
Officers issued a fixed penalty notice.
Newtown RPU said: "Please stay at home unless it’s essential. Vehicle travelled from Herefordshire to Montgomeryshire to buy a motorbike. Take a moment and think before you travel or before we try to sell something at this present time. Fixed penalty issued."
