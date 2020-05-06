Menu

Motorist pays penalty after trip from Herefordshire to Mid Wales to buy motorbike

By Nick Humphreys | Mid Wales | News | Published:

A motorist has paid the penalty after breaching lockdown restrictions by travelling from Herefordshire to Montgomeryshire to buy a motorbike.

Police issued a fixed penalty after a motorist was stopped on a journey to buy this bike. Picture: Newtown RPU

Police advised people to think before they travel and consider whether their journey is in fact essential, after the individual was caught.

Officers issued a fixed penalty notice.

Newtown RPU said: "Please stay at home unless it’s essential. Vehicle travelled from Herefordshire to Montgomeryshire to buy a motorbike. Take a moment and think before you travel or before we try to sell something at this present time. Fixed penalty issued."

