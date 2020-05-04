Calls for 'clean' certification for Mid Wales businesses

Since the beginning of lockdown, hundreds of businesses across the region have been forced to temporarily close or adapt their working practices to help limit the spread of the pandemic.

The tourism industry has been hit hard, and there are fears visitors may continue to stay away even after restrictions are lifted.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for the new certification to give customers peace of mind.

Jane Dodds, leader of the Welsh Lib Dems, said: “It’s important to remember that when this lockdown ends, Covid-19 is not just going to disappear. We must remain vigilant and start thinking about the future, as we cannot simply go back to the way things were overnight.

“So many businesses in our tourist hotspots will struggle when they re-open, unless visitors and customers have confidence that they are meeting a higher level of hygiene standard than before.

“That’s why we are calling for the introduction of a new ‘Clean & Safe’ certification for businesses, as Portugal has. A clear stamp to give tourists the confidence to return after being told to stay away for so long.

"Not only will this reassure potential visitors, it will also encourage businesses to step up their game and play their part in helping prevent a resurgence of this deadly pandemic.

"Visit Wales does an amazing job in promoting our diverse range of communities to the world. I hope they will adopt our proposal to ensure this appeal is robust and strengthened as we move out of lockdown."