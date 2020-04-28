Pharmacy boss calls for calm after swearing, fights and threats

Dylan Jones, of Llanidloes Pharmacy in Llanidloes, insists its time for patients to be patient after facing such incidents "all too often" during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “During this crisis, staff in community pharmacies have all too often been confronted by angry and unreasonable behaviour, including swearing, fighting and threats to staff. This is clearly unacceptable.

“There are also people who repeatedly ignore social distancing. If people are prepared to queue up in an orderly fashion, two meters apart and you respect that rule in the local supermarket, then why are they so reluctant to respect similar rules when visiting their local pharmacy?

“Community pharmacies have never been busier, especially as GP surgeries have understandably closed their doors to the majority of patients leaving people with little option but get advice and support from the only healthcare provider that has been required to keep their doors open to the public.

"The least community pharmacists can expect is decent behaviour and for instructions on queueing when social distancing to be respected. Patients must be patient.”

Russell Goodway, chief executive of Community Pharmacy Wales, which represents all community pharmacies in Wales, added: “People are too often still being unreasonable in their expectations and in their behaviours.

“While other NHS services have understandably closed or reduced hours, community pharmacies have stayed open during the Covid crisis, exposing their staff to considerable risk just to make sure people get their medications.

"They have succeeded in doing that even though they have to deal with an unprecedented level of demand for medicines.”