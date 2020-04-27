Welsh Flying Medics celebrate five years on board

Before the 'Welsh Flying Medics' were introduced in 2015, helicopters were staffed by paramedics. Introducing consultants and critical care doctors meant the service could conduct blood transfusions, administer anaesthetics, offer strong painkillers and conduct a range of medical procedures at the scene.

The charity raises a lot of its cash through events, which have all been cancelled due to Covid-19. It is now looking for donations to help keep it going.

Dave Gilbert, Wales Air Ambulance Chair of Trustees, said: “Our unique partnership with NHS Wales and the incredible generosity of the Welsh public allows us to deliver the highest level of care to those in need. The next stage of our evolution will be to move from a 12/7 service to a 24/7 service, something we hope to achieve in the near future.”

Dr Dindi Gill added: “Looking back to 2012, when we started work to establish EMRTS Cymru, I had little idea that we were on a journey to create such a diverse pre-hospital critical care and transfer service for the people of Wales. The first few years were challenging, both to prove its value and its intended benefits to the emergency and wider healthcare system. Five years on from its launch, the service has saved countless lives and improved the quality of care for many critically ill and injured patients."

To donate visit walesairambulance.com or text HELI to 70711 to donate £5.