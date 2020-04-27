Advertising
Fire service warns against burning garden and household waste
A fire service has issued a warning to encourage people not to burn garden or household waste during the coronavirus lockdown.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service issued a statement warning of an increase in calls to their control room if people continue to burn waste dangerously.
A spokesperson for the service said: "During these unprecedented times, we urge you not to be tempted to burn your garden or household waste.
"We understand that during this time of social distancing and self-isolating presents an opportunity to do some gardening and clear out your sheds. However, burning your garden or household waste can be dangerous and unpredictable and can easily spread out of control.
"This could cause unnecessary demand on our crews having to attend these fires, it could also create a greater number of calls to our control room. The effects of the smoke could also affect your breathing, irritate your skin and eyes and worsen respiratory conditions like asthma.
"Please contact your local county council to enquire about any changes to refuse collections in your area."
