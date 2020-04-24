Former Shropshire pupil appointed Army Colonel

Brigadier Patch Reehal MBE, who attended Oswestry School and was from Meifod, has been named as Colonel of The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment.

He takes on the role in succession to Major General A S J Fay CB, and the appointment will take effect on August 1‬.

Brigadier Reehal attended Oswestry School from 1986 to 1994 with his two brothers.

Throughout his school years he knew that the Army was going to be his career and in August 1996 he was commissioned into the Royal Logistic Corps. He spent his first five years of service initially with the Commando Logistic Regiment RM, before moving to a Combat Arms attachment as the Battle Group Intelligence Officer with The Queen’s Royal Lancers on Operation Palatine in Bosnia.

A period with the Army Training Regiment, Pirbright, followed ahead of a move to 13 Air Assault Support Regiment Royal Logistics Corp that included a deployment on Operation Bessemer in Macedonia.

In 2003, Brigadier Reehal returned to Commando Forces as the Logistic Support Squadron Second-in-Command prior to, and during, Operation Telic in Iraq before, in 2004, being appointed as Operations Officer of 10 The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment.

He was promoted to Major in 2005, learned Arabic and was deployed on Operation Telic 7/8.

He returned to 10 The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment in 2009 as Officer Commanding 28 Transport Squadron which included a six-month tour as a Combat Logistic Patrol (CLP) commander on Operation Herrick 11, in Afghanistan, for which he was awarded an MBE.

His subsequent SO2 appointment was in the Capability Directorate Combat Service Support (CD CSS) as the A/SO1 for A2020 (RLC).

He promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in 2013, attended Advanced Command and Staff Course (ACSC) 17 and returned to PJHQ as the SO1 J4 Operation Herrick (Redeployment and Transition) until that operation’s conclusion in December 2014 and later established the Africa-facing team as SO1 J4 Africa (Op/ Plans).

He returned for a third tour of 10 The Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment as Commander from October 2015 to October 2017 departing on promotion to Colonel serving two years serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff 3rd (United Kingdom) Division.

He was promoted in October 2019 to Brigadier and he is currently the Head of Personnel Strategy for the British Army.

Brigadier Reehal is married to Jen who is a nurse and they have two sons Patch, 17, and Charlie, 16.

He splits his spare time between membership of the QOGLR Koshi Fly Fishing Club, a family charity in Nepal and a passion for historical battlefields.