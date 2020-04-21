Support for children's wellbeing equally as important as education, Powys parents told

Powys County Council has been working with headteachers and schools in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its disruption to the education system.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said that parents supporting their children's mental and physical wellbeing is "equally as important" as supporting their learning.

He said: "I'd like to thank headteachers, school staff and parents for all their support and for the work that has been carried out to date under difficult circumstances.

"Our priority is to keep children safe but we also need to keep them learning so that they can catch up as quickly as possible when it is safe for schools to re-open. We are very fortunate that we have access to digital learning platforms and the latest online classroom tools, and it is working well.

"I would like to reassure parents that we are in a good position to maintain teaching and learning for our young people in different ways.

"Our aim is to motivate and engage with all our learners with a range of relevant activities to ensure both educational delivery as well as safeguarding their wellbeing.

"However, I want to make it clear that parents are not teachers and many are feeling the pressure to create a mini-school at home. Teaching will be provided by the teaching professionals and we are asking parents to support their children's learning at home.

"We do not expect parents to be formal teachers but we do need to provide support to help them help their children. This includes support for their mental and physical wellbeing, which is equally as important, especially at this time."

Individual schools will be in direct contact with their own parents with further information on how the teaching and learning will be provided.

Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams published a policy statement called 'Stay Safe, Stay Learning' which aims to support learners, leaders, governors, practitioners, parents and carers in dealing with the impact of coronavirus.

Parents are also being asked to answer an online Welsh Government survey on learning at home whilst schools are closed. Visit bit.ly/2KzUHoV to answer.

Further information on the Welsh Government's statement can be found on its website.