More cleaners on trains to keep key workers safe in Wales

Transport for Wales has cleaners working round the clock, focusing on contact points, and has installed extra onboard cleansers.

Leyton Powell, Transport for Wales' safety and assurance director, said: “The safety and well-being of our customers – the majority of whom are key workers, is an absolute priority for us, as well as the protection of our staff who are keeping the rail network running.

“We have increased our cleaning teams to build our capacity for the additional cleaning required and provided them with the necessary equipment to stay safe themselves. As key workers they are all doing a remarkable job.”

Ken Skates, minister for Economy, Transport and north Wales, added: “As we continue to fight this crisis, it’s really important that we provide essential travel for our key workers and Transport for Wales are doing that in very challenging circumstances. The expansion of their cleaning capabilities to ensure the safety of customers and staff is therefore welcome.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are working hard to ensure our transport network is clean, continues to function and supports the country during these difficult times.”