Cards introduced for early shopping access for Welsh front line workers

It comes after many workers claimed they were turned away and left feeling "embarrassed" because they didn't have an NHS badge.

Most supermarkets have introduced a system where front line workers and the elderly have access to shopping an hour before the rest of the general public.

But Unison Cymru Wales conducted a poll which found 68 per cent of carers were refused access because they did not have an NHS badge, and only six per cent were able to gain access after providing additional information.

Care worker comments to Unison’s site included: "Before my shift, I was turned away and was told my uniform is not important. I was left feeling second best. I’m looking after vulnerable people – the same as NHS staff, just in a different setting.

"I haven’t even tried to go to my local supermarket during the special opening hours because I’m just worried I would be embarrassed by them turning me away."

Mark Turner, Unison lead officer for social care, said: “The determination of all public service workers to go on serving their community during extremely difficult circumstances in the lockdown has been inspiring.

“Care workers and social workers help our health service by ensuring the vulnerable stay safe in their homes. They are angry they have been prevented from accessing the special supermarket opening times.

“Care work must be recognised and fairly valued and the issuing of this card by Social Care Wales is an important first step.

“All key workers, whoever their employer, need to be allowed special access to buy their groceries during the pandemic.”