Sky lanterns could kill animals, warns Powys health boss

Powys Teaching Health Board has made the plea in response to recent social media adverts.

Adrian Osborne from Powys Teaching Health Board said: “It has been humbling to see the way that the country is celebrating key workers who are keeping Wales running during coronavirus. So many people are playing such a vital role to help people Stay Home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives.

“There are lots of wonderful ways to show our support. But sky lanterns are not one of them.

“They kill and harm animals. They start fires and damage crops. They litter our countryside.”

A member of staff at the Health Board has created certificates to thank the children of Powys for Staying Home, Protecting the NHS and Saving Lives.

"So many people deserve our thanks at this time," added Adrian.

"That includes the children and young people of Powys. These certificates created by a member of staff at the Health Board aim to show our gratitude for everything they are doing."

The certificates have already reached thousands of people on social media and are available from the Health Board website.