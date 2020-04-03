Light at end of the tunnel for historic lamp as work starts

Councillor Oliver Lewis, a Montgomery town councillor who only moved there recently, has a keen interest in history and the heritage of some of the town’s buildings.

Councillor Lewis recently purchased the site of the former town reservoir, which sits below Castle Terrace at the foot of the conduit which carried the water.

The former reservoir, filled in some years ago, is surrounded by a stone wall, with an arch and memorial facing the town – underneath which sat a water fountain which is now disused.

On top of the site, and behind the memorial arch, sits a cast iron lamp standard dating from Victorian times, which until last year lit the area nightly to guide those walking by.

The top of the lamp off to get restored

Councillor Lewis said: “I have sent the lamp away to be stripped back and refurbished, and it is in remarkable condition, given its age.

“The next steps will be to carry out repairs to the walls, which are in poor condition, and on which work will need to be done in stages.

“Once the lamp stand is returned refurbished, it will be connected to the mains electricity, and Market Square will be lit once more.”

There was initially some confusion as to who owned the site, Powys County Council or Powis Estates, as residents campaigned to get the lamp fixed due to poor weather conditions in winter.