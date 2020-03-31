Schools funding agreed by council

Powys County Council (PCC) leader, Cllr Rosemarie Harris, approved the decision on Friday, March 27, using delegated powers

The decision was supposed to be made at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 24, following discussion of a report on the issue.

But due to the coronavirus pandemic the public meeting was cancelled.

Councillor Harris, said that the overall budget of £3,008,452 had been approved for the 2020/21 for the Schools Major Improvement Programme

She said: “The Schools Service will allocate funding to projects as defined ins schools asset management plan 2018.

“Prioritisation will dictate how the funding is allocated.”

The report explained that major improvement programme focuses on improving the condition of school buildings, safeguarding, energy improvements, essential health and safety works and improving external areas to maintain education and curriculum delivery.

Portfolio holder for education Councillor Phyl Davies said: “The Major Improvements Programme represents a significant investment by the council to ensure that our schools and pre-school settings are safe and fit-for-purpose for our learners.

“As we start our education improvement journey, it is important that our programme is flexible and can be amended to reflect our education plans that emerge over the next 12 months.”